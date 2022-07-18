Veteran NFL WR Ryan Switzer Announces Retirement

Veteran NFL WR Ryan Switzer announced he has retired after five seasons.

A new beginning. Thank you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/btReNDUyRJ — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) July 18, 2022

Switzer bounced around to a few different teams in his short career as a slot receiver and kick returner.

He cited injuries as his reason for walking away from the game.

Switzer, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2017. He spent just over a year in Dallas before being traded to the Raiders, but was dealt again to the Steelers just a few months later.

Switzer was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.96 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when Pittsburgh cut him loose. He had a brief stint with the Bengals before signing on with the Browns in 2020. Cleveland brought him back on a futures deal for the 2021 season.

For his career, Switzer appeared in 41 games for the Cowboys and Steelers, recording 50 receptions for 321 yards and one touchdown and 10 rush attempts for 26 yards. He also returned 67 career punts for 537 yards and one touchdown as well as 63 kickoffs for 1,373 yards.