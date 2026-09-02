Veteran OL Chuma Edoga Planning To Sign With Ravens

According to Jeremy Fowler, free agent OL Chuma Edoga is planning to sign a contract with the Ravens.

Edoga, 29, was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Jets out of USC. He later signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Jets that includes an $867,000 signing bonus.

The Jets opted to waive Edoga during final roster cuts in 2022 and he was claimed by the Falcons. He played out his contract and signed on with the Cowboys for the 2023 season. The Jaguars signed him to a two-year contract in March 2025, but was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

In 2025, Edoga appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars at guard.