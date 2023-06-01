Veteran P Brett Kern Announces Retirement

Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans website, veteran P Brett Kern has announced he’s officially retiring with Tennessee.

Kern was the team’s punter for a number of years, although he spent part of this past season with the Eagles on their run to the Super Bowl.

Kern, 37, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans.

Kern went on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him to a four-year extension worth $12.55 million in 2019.

He was let go by the Titans going into the 2022 season when they went with undrafted P Ryan Stonehouse, who won the punting competition. He caught on with the Eagles as an injury replacement and kicked in four games.

For his career, Kern appeared in 223 games over 15 seasons with the Broncos, Titans and Eagles. He punted 1,006 times and averaged 44.9 yards per kick, with 301 placed inside the 20.

He was named first-team All-Pro in 2019 and second-team in 2017, and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times in his career.