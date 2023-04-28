Veteran RB Giovani Bernard Announces Retirement

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

Former Bengals and Buccanneers RB Giovani Bernard announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the NFL after a 10-year career. 

Bernard, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $16.6 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed with the Bengals in 2016.

Bernard was set to be an unrestricted free agent but Cincinnati re-signed him to a two-year, $10.3 million extension. He was set to earn a base salary of $3,700,000 in 2021 when the Bengals released him. He caught on with the Buccaneers to a one-year deal and re-signed with them again for the 2022 season. 

In 2022, Bernard appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and recorded eight rushing attempts for 28 yards (3.5 YPC). 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply