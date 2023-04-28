Veteran RB Giovani Bernard Announces Retirement

Former Bengals and Buccanneers RB Giovani Bernard announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the NFL after a 10-year career.

10 years ago, I came into this league grateful. Grateful for what God has done for me to get to that moment and to celebrate all the obstacles that were overcome. And now fast forward 10 years, I leave humbled. Humbled by the experiences, relationships, and memories that have pic.twitter.com/DmHA8jqC6e — Giovani Bernard (@G_Bernard25) April 28, 2023

Bernard, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $16.6 million contract that included $5 million guaranteed with the Bengals in 2016.

Bernard was set to be an unrestricted free agent but Cincinnati re-signed him to a two-year, $10.3 million extension. He was set to earn a base salary of $3,700,000 in 2021 when the Bengals released him. He caught on with the Buccaneers to a one-year deal and re-signed with them again for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Bernard appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and recorded eight rushing attempts for 28 yards (3.5 YPC).