Veteran RB Rex Burkhead Announces Retirement

Former Bengals, Patriots, and Texans RB Rex Burkhead has announced his retirement after ten seasons, via his social media account.

Burkhead, 33, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,262,200 contract with the Bengals and signed on with the Patriots to a one-year deal in 2017.

The Patriots brought Burkhead back on a three-year, $9.75 million contract in 2018. He played out the final year of his contract before signing a one-year deal with the Texans.

In 2022, Burkhead appeared in 16 games for the Texans and rushed 26 times for 80 yards. He also caught 37 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown.

For his career, Burkhead appeared in 115 games for the Bengals, Patriots, and Texans. He rushed 488 times for 1,908 yards (3.9 YPC) to go along with 17 touchdowns. He also caught 192 passes for 1,534 yards (8.0 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

The staff at NFLTR wishes Burkhead the best in his retirement from the NFL!