Veteran WR A.J. Green Announces Retirement From NFL

On Monday, veteran WR A.J. Green announced that he’s retiring from the NFL.

Green, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his five-year, $70.176 million contract that included $26.75 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $11.97 million for the 2019 season.

After Green landed on injured reserve for each of the past two seasons after undergoing surgery for torn ligaments in his toe in 2018 and tearing ankle ligaments in training camp in 2018 and 2019, the Bengals used the franchise tag on him in 2020.

Green made a salary of $18.171 million on the franchise tag before signing on with the Cardinals as an unrestricted free agent for the 2021 season. He returned to Arizona on one a one-year contract that carried a base value of $3 million and was worth up to $6 million.

For his career, Green appeared in 158 games for the Cardinals and Bengals, catching 727 passes for 10,514 yards and 35 touchdowns over the course of 12 seasons. He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection.