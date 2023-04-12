Veteran WR Chris Moore Visiting Titans

According to Mike Garafolo, veteran WR Chris Moore is on a free-agent visit today with the Titans.

Moore has carved out a role as a special teamer and backup receiver and he’d give the Titans’ depth chart at the position a boost if signed.

Moore, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.936 million contract and made a base salary of $828,539 for the 2019 season.

Moore was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a new deal with the Ravens in 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Texans in 2021 but was cut and later re-signed to the practice squad. He earned his way back onto the active roster and signed a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Moore appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught 48 passes on 74 targets for 548 yards and two touchdowns.