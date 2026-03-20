Veteran WR DJ Chark Retires From NFL

Veteran WR DJ Chark announced Friday that he’s retiring from the NFL after seven seasons in the league.

Chark, 29, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed with the Lions in 2022. He joined the Panthers in 2023 on another one-year contract and caught on with the Chargers in 2024.

The Falcons signed Chark to a contract for the 2025 season, but later released him coming out of the preseason.

For his career, Chark appeared in 76 games for the Jaguars, Lions, Panthers and Chargers, catching 216 passes for 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns. He made one Pro Bowl.