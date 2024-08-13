Veteran WR Tavon Austin Announces Retirement

Veteran WR Tavon Austin announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday, according to Bleacher Report.

Austin, 33, was the No. 8 overall pick back in 2013 for the then-St. Louis Rams. He signed a six-year, $56.14 million contract and was set to make base salaries of $3 million and $9.35 million over the next two years before he agreed to a pay cut in 2018.

The Cowboys traded a sixth-round pick for Austin in 2018. He re-signed with the team on a one-year deal in 2019. He had stints with both the 49ers and Packers in 2020 before signing on with the Jaguars.

He was signed by the Buffalo Bills before being released. He most recently he worked out for the Seahawks in 2023.

In 2021, Austin appeared in 13 games for the Jaguars and caught 24 passes for 213 yards receiving and one touchdown. He also rushed for 21 yards on three carries.

For his career, Austin appeared in 113 games and made 53 starts. He caught 244 passes for 2,239 yards (9.2 YPC) and 16 touchdowns. He rushed 199 times for 1,361 yards (6.8 YPC) and ten touchdowns. Austin also had 190 punt returns for 1,483 yards and three touchdowns.

We wish Austin the best in his retirement from the NFL.