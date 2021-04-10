Veteran WR Taylor Gabriel Retires From NFL

Veteran WR Taylor Gabriel announced via his Twitter account Friday night that he’s retiring from the NFL after seven seasons.

Gabriel, 30, wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Abilene Christian back in 2014. After two years in Cleveland, he was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Falcons.

The Falcons brought Gabriel back on a restricted tender before he later signed a four-year, $26 million deal with the Bears in 2018. Chicago made the decision to release him at the start of the 2020 season.

For his career, Taylor Gabriel appeared in 83 games and caught 228 passes for 2,860 yards, and 14 touchdowns to go along with 191 yards rushing and a touchdown over the course of seven seasons.