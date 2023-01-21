Vic Fangio Receiving “Strong Consideration” For Dolphins DC Job

Josina Anderson reports that Vic Fangio is expected to receive strong consideration for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator position.

So far, Fangio has already received interest from the Falcons and Panthers for their defensive coordinator jobs. There have also been reports that he is a favorite to potentially join the staff of HC Sean Payton if and when he chooses a team.

Fangio, 63, began his NFL coaching career with the Saints back in 1986 as their linebackers coach. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the best defensive coordinators in the league.

He has worked for several teams including the Panthers, Colts, Texans, Ravens, and 49ers before he was hired by the Bears as their defensive coordinator back in 2015. The Broncos hired Fangio as their head coach in 2019 but he was fired and opted to sit out the 2022 season rather than take a defensive coordinator position.

In his three years with Denver, Fangio has a record of 19-30 (38.8 percent) with no playoff appearances.