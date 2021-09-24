Vikings Activate CB Harrison Hand From COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they’ve activated CB Harrison Hand from the COVID-19 list.

CB Harrison Hand has been activated from Reserve/COVID-19. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 24, 2021

Hand, 22, was a three-year starter at Temple and led the team in interceptions before being drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,593,781 that includes a signing bonus of $298,781.

In 2020, Hand appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and recorded 17 total tackles, one interception and three pass defenses.