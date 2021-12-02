Vikings Activate DT Dalvin Tomlinson From COVID-19 List

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Vikings announced on Thursday they have activated DT Dalvin Tomlinson from the COVID-19 list. 

Tomlinson, 27, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that included $20 million in total guarantees. 

In 2021, Dalvin Tomlinson has appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defleciton.

