Vikings Activate DT Dalvin Tomlinson From COVID-19 List

The Vikings announced on Thursday they have activated DT Dalvin Tomlinson from the COVID-19 list.

The #Vikings have activated DT Dalvin Tomlinson from Reserve/COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/CPznSplev0 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 2, 2021

Tomlinson, 27, was selected in the second round out of Alabama by the Giants in 2017. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $4,572,102, which included a signing bonus of $1,465,164.

The Vikings signed Tomlinson to a two-year contract worth $22 million that included $20 million in total guarantees.

In 2021, Dalvin Tomlinson has appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defleciton.