Vikings Activate RB Dalvin Cook From COVID-19 List, Among Other Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that they’ve activated RB Dalvin Cook and practice squad CB Tye Smith from the COVID-19 list.

The Vikings also placed DE Patrick Jones II on the COVID-19 list.

Cook, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

In 2021, Cook has appeared in 11 games and recorded 226 rushing attempts for 1,067 yards (4.7 YPC) and four touchdowns, to go along with 30 receptions for 221 yards (7.4 YPC).