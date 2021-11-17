Vikings Activate S Harrison Smith From COVID-19 list, Designate CB Patrick Peterson To Return From IR

According to Ben Goessling, the Vikings activated S Harrison Smith from the COVID-19 list and also designated CB Patrick Peterson to return from their injured reserve.

Smith, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2012. He was entering the final year of a six-year, $56.53 million contract that included $28.578 million guaranteed and was scheduled to make a $9.85 million base salary in 2021 prior to signing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings.

In 2021, Smith has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and recorded 58 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.

Peterson, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million that included $48 million guaranteed made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a two-year deal with the Vikings.

In 2021, Peterson has appeared in six games for the Vikings and recorded 13 tackles, no interceptions and two passes defended. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 51 cornerback out of 117 qualifying players.