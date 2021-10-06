Vikings Activate WR/KR Dan Chisena From Injured Reserve

According to Chris Tomasson, the Vikings have activated WR/return specialist Dan Chisena from the injured reserve.
Minnesota designated Chisena to return last week.
Chisena, 24, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State back in April of last year.
During his two-year college career, Chisena recorded three receptions for 66 yards and no touchdowns.
