Vikings Activating TE T.J. Hockenson, Placing LT Christian Darrisaw On IR

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell confirmed that LT Christian Darrisaw suffered an ACL and MCL injury during Thursday’s loss to the Rams and will be placed on injured reserve.

The Vikings are activating TE T.J. Hockenson from injured reserve to take Darrisaw’s spot.

Hockenson, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He was in the fourth year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230 when the Lions traded him to the Vikings, acquiring a second and a third in exchange for also including two fourths.

The Lions had exercised Hockenson’s fifth-year option slated to cost $9.4 million guaranteed for the 2023 season. He then signed a four-year, $68.5 million extension with Minnesota back in August of 2023.

In 2023, Hockenson appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns.

