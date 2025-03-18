Vikings Add Two To Coaching Staff Including Former NFL QB Charlie Frye

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have added former NFL QB Charlie Frye and Saints assistant Jordan Traylor to their coaching staff as assistants.

Frye will be a defensive assistant, while Traylor will be hired to the same assistant QB coach/assistant OC position that Grant Udinski held before the Jaguars hired him as their offensive coordinator.

Frye, 43, was a third-round pick by the Browns out of the University of Akron back in 2005. He was eventually replaced by QB Derek Anderson and was traded to the Seahawks for a sixth-round pick after the 2007 season.

He later signed with the Raiders in 2008 as an unrestricted free agent, and ended his career with the team while on injured reserve in 2010.

Frye spent time as a high school coach before being hired as the WRs coach for Ashland University in Ohio in 2018. In 2019, he joined Central Michigan as an offensive coordinator and QBs coach helping the team to an 8-6 record. He had a stint with the Dolphins as the QB coach in 2021 before returning to the college ranks in 2022, spending time at Penn State and Florida Atlantic.