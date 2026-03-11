Vikings Agree To Keep RB Aaron Jones On Revised Contract

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings and RB Aaron Jones have agreed to a revised contract that will keep him in Minnesota for 2026.

Pelissero notes that this will reduce Jones’ base salary to $5.6 million next season. He was set to carry a salary of $9 million in 2026 and a cap hit of $14.55 million.

Adam Schefter reports that Jones’ new contract includes $5 million guaranteed.

This comes a little over a week after Schefter reported that Minnesota informed Jones that he will be released, barring a trade.

Jones, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers out of UTEP back in 2017. The Packers re-signed Jones in 2021 after he played out his rookie deal to a four-year, $48 million deal with $13 million guaranteed.

The Packers restructured Jones’ deal to clear $11.8 million in cap space. He was set to make a base salary of $11 million in 2024 when the Packers released him. He then wound up signing a one-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings in March of 2024.

Minnesota then re-signed him to a two-year, $20 million extension the following offseason.

In 2025, Jones appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and totaled 132 rushing attempts for 548 yards (4.2 YPC) to go with 28 catches for 199 yards and three total touchdowns.