Vikings Agree To New Deal With S Harrison Smith

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that veteran S Harrison Smith has agreed to a new one-year contract with the Vikings for the 2025 season.
According to Ian Rapoport, Smith receives a $10.25 million base salary and up to $14 million with incentives.
Smith, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2012. He was entering the final year of a six-year, $56.53 million contract that included $28.578 million guaranteed and was scheduled to make a $9.85 million base salary in 2021 prior to signing a four-year, $64 million extension with the Vikings.
Smith returned to Minnesota last year on a restructured contract.
In 2024, Harrison Smith appeared in 16 games for the Vikings making 16 starts and recording 87 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery, three interceptions and 10 pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!