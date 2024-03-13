Vikings Agree To Terms On Extension With DL Jonathan Bullard

Ben Goessling reports the Vikings have agreed to terms on a contract extension with DL Jonathan Bullard on Wednesday.

Bullard, 30, is a former third-round pick by the Bears out of Florida in 2016. Bullard was in the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $3,166,520 when Chicago waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed Bullard off waivers and he played out his rookie deal in Arizona. He returned to the Cardinals before the Seahawks signed him to their active roster. He caught on with the Falcons in April 2022 and made his way onto the Vikings roster. Minnesota re-signed him to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2023, Bullard appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and one pass defense.