Vikings Agree To Three-Year, $25.5M Deal With LB Blake Cashman

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal with former Texans LB Blake Cashman.

The Vikings have now made three notable additions to their defense on day one of free agency.

Cashman, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jets back in 2019. The Texans acquired Cashman in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick this past offseason

He made a base salary of $1.1 million in 2023 in the final year of his rookie contract.

In 2022, Cashman has appeared in 14 games for the Texans and accrued 106 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss, two sacks and five passes defended.

