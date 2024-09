Vikings Aiming For Week 8 Or Week 9 For TE T.J. Hockenson’s Return

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings plan to open the practice window for TE T.J. Hockenson soon, with the goal of having him back in either Week 8 or Week 9.

Hockenson has been impressing the team with his progress in his rehab from a torn ACL late last season, per Schefter, and there’s an outside chance he beats this timeline to return in Week 7 against his former team the Lions.

Minnesota has a Thursday night game against the Rams in Week 8 and takes on the Colts in Week 10.

Hockenson, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He was in the fourth year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230 when the Lions traded him to the Vikings, acquiring a second and a third in exchange for also including two fourths.

The Lions had exercised Hockenson’s fifth-year option slated to cost $9.4 million guaranteed for the 2023 season. He then signed a four-year, $68.5 million extension with Minnesota back in August of 2023.

In 2023, Hockenson appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Hockenson as the news is available.