Vikings Announce Five Moves Including Activating C Garrett Bradbury

The Minnesota Vikings announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday including activating C Garrett Bradbury from the COVID-19 list.

The full list of moves includes:

Vikings activated C Garrett Bradbury from the COVID-19 list.

from the COVID-19 list. Vikings placed S Josh Metellus on the COVID-19 list.

on the COVID-19 list. Vikings activated OL Timon Parris from practice squad COVID-19 list.

from practice squad COVID-19 list. Vikings signed FB Garrett Groshek to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Vikings released C Cohl Cabral from their practice squad.

Bradbury, 26, was the No. 18 overall pick by the Vikings out of NC State. He was among the best centers available in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bradbury is entering the third year of a four-year, $12,882,870 rookie contract that included $7,389,360 signing bonus. Minnesota will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2022.

In 2021, Bradbury has appeared in seven games and made seven starts for the Vikings at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 31 center out of 39 qualifying players.