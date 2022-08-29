Vikings Announce Five Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced a series of roster moves on Monday ahead of the upcoming deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players.

The full list includes:

Vikings placed WR Bisi Johnson and DL T.Y. McGill on injured reserve.

and DL on injured reserve. Vikings released CB Tye Smith .

. Vikings waived T Timon Parris and WR Myron Mitchell.

McGill, 29, originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2015. He lasted just a few months in Seattle before he was claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

McGill has had brief stints with several teams including the Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Washington and Saints. From there, McGill re-signed with the Eagles in 2020 and bounced between their practice squad and active roster.

Philadelphia released McGill this past September. After a brief stint with Washington, he landed on the Vikings’ practice squad to finish out the season and re-signed with them this offseason.

In 2021, McGill appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded one tackle and one pass deflection.