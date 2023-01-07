Vikings Announce Four Moves, Activate TE Irv Smith & DL Jonathan Bullard

The Minnesota Vikings announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 18 matchup with the Bears.

The full list includes:

Vikings activated TE Irv Smith Jr. and DL Jonathan Bullard from injured reserve.

and DL from injured reserve. Vikings elevated OL Kyle Hinton and LB Ryan Connelly to their active roster.

Smith, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2019. He’s currently in the fourth year of his four-year, $5.798 million contract that included a $2.237 million signing bonus.

He’s set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Smith has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and caught 22 passes on 33 targets for 168 yards receiving and two touchdowns.