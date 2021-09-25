Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve signed RB Ameer Abdullah to their active roster and waived T Blake Brandel.

The Vikings also elevated G Dakota Dozier and CB Parry Nickerson to their active roster for tomorrow’s game.

Abdullah, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $4.156 million contract when the Lions elected to waive Abdullah in 2018.

He was later claimed off of waivers by the Vikings. Minnesota brought him back on a one-year contract in 2019 and again in 2020. He’s been on and off of their roster this season.

In 2021, Abdullah has appeared in two games for the Vikings and rushed for four yards on one carrie to go along with three receptions for 15 yards receiving.