Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed T Ricky Lee III and RB Zavier Scott to their practice squad.

In correspondence, the Vikings also released RB DeWayne McBride and WR Jeshaun Jones.

The following is an updated list of the Vikings’ practice squad:

Scott, 25, signed with the Colts as a UDFA out of Maine. Indianapolis waived him with an injury designation in camp last year before signing him to the practice squad in October. He re-signed a futures contract with the Colts in January but was among their final roster cuts this year.

Scott has yet to record a statistic in an NFL game.