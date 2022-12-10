Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves, Activate CB Cameron Dantzler

The Vikings announced Saturday that they are making four roster moves this week, including activating CB Cameron Dantzler from injured reserve.

The team is also placing DL Jonathan Bullard on injured reserve, as well as elevating S Myles Dorn and CB Tay Gowan from the practice squad.

Dantzler, 24, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dantzler signed a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract that includes an $895,001 signing bonus. He’s currently in the third year of that deal.

In 2022, Dantzler has appeared in eight games for the Vikings and recorded 45 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four pass defenses.

Chandler, 25, was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft by the Vikings out of North Carolina. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract with the Vikings.

In 2022, Chandler has appeared in two games for the Vikings but has yet to register a stat.