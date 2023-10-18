Vikings Announce Three Moves, Place OLB Marcus Davenport On IR

The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they are placing OLB Marcus Davenport on injured reserve and designating WR Jalen Nailor to return from the list. The team is also activating RB Kene Nwangwu to the active roster.

#Vikings roster moves – Placed OLB Marcus Davenport on IR – Activated RB Kene Nwangwu to 53-man roster – WR Jalen Nailor designated for return; returned to practice pic.twitter.com/VFArUR3gVw — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 18, 2023

Davenport, 26, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million dollar rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million dollar signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season that paid him $9.553 million fully guaranteed. Davenport was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Davenport has appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded seven tackles and two sacks.

We’ll have more regarding Davenport and the Vikings as the news is available.