Vikings Announce Two Roster Moves For Week 8

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve signed WR Trishton Jackson to the active roster and elevated LB Nick Vigil for Week 8’s game against the Packers.

The #Vikings have signed WR Trishton Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad. LB Nick Vigil has been elevated to the active roster for #MINvsGB.

Jackson, 25, wound up signing a rookie contract with the Rams after going undrafted out of Syracuse following the 2020 draft.

He was ultimately waived coming out of the preseason and landed on the Vikings’ practice squad. He’s spent time in between the practice squad and the active roster ever since.

Throughout his four-year career between Michigan State and Syracuse, Jackson appeared in a total of 23 games and hauled in 86 passes for 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns.