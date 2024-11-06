The Minnesota Vikings announced five moves on Wednesday, including promoting DL Jalen Redmond to the active roster.

The #Vikings have announced the following roster moves – Signed DL Jalen Redmond to the 53-man roster – Signed K John Parker Romo – Signed LS Jake McQuaide and DL Travis Bell to the practice squad – Designated OLB Gabriel Murphy to return to practice :… pic.twitter.com/xvoA5POy4M — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 6, 2024

The Vikings also signed K John Parker Romo and added LS Jake McQuaide and DT Travis Bell to the practice squad. Vikings OLB Gabriel Murphy was also designated to return from injured reserve.

Redmond, 25, was signed by the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2023 NFL Draft. However, he was placed on the PUP list during training camp and cut in August.

He later caught on with the Arlington Renegades in the XFL before the USFL-XFL merger in 2024. The Vikings signed him to a contract in June before releasing him this past weekend.

In 2024, Redmond has appeared in one game for the Vikings and recorded one tackle and a sack.