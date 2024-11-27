Vikings Announced Three Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have promoted LS Jake McQuaide, waived OLB Gabriel Murphy and signed TE Nick Muse to the practice squad.

Muse, 26, signed with the Vikings in 2022 out of South Carolina but was waived after camp. He’s spent the last three seasons back and forth from the team’s practice squad.

In 2024, Muse has appeared in three games for the Vikings and hasn’t recorded a statistic.