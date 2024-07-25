Vikings CB Mekhi Blackmon Suffers Torn ACL In Camp

According to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Vikings CB Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL on the first day of training camp.

Seifert adds Blackmon was one of the top candidates to be the team’s starting nickel cornerback for the upcoming season.

Blackmon, 25, was selected in the third round of the 2023 draft and traded to Minnesota as a part of a deal with the 49ers. He signed a four-year contract through 2026 worth $5.3 million.

In 2023, Blackmon appeared in 15 games with three starts and recorded 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and an interception.