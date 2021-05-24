Vikings Claim C Cohl Cabral Off Waivers From Texans

The Minnesota Vikings officially claimed C Cohl Cabral off of waivers from the Texans on Monday.

Cabral, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Arizona State back in 2020. He later signed on with the Rams before eventually being waived and added to their practice squad.

The Texans eventually signed Cabral to their practice squad and brought him back on a futures contract. However, he was waived last week.

Cabral has yet to appear in an NFL game.