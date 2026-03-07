Vikings Clear $5M Of Cap Room By Restructuring TE T.J. Hockenson’s Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings have restructured the contract of TE T.J. Hockenson on Friday.
According to Ian Rapoport, the Vikings created $5 million of cap space by reducing Hockenson’s $21.3 million cap figure for the 2026 season.
Minnesota has been working to clear cap space before the start of the league year next week. At one point, they were $45 million or so over the cap, but they’ve since cleared a good amount of cap room with some releases.
Hockenson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He was in the fourth year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230 when the Lions traded him to the Vikings, acquiring a second and a third in exchange for also including two fourths.
The Lions had exercised Hockenson’s fifth-year option slated to cost $9.4 million guaranteed for the 2023 season. He then signed a four-year, $68.5 million extension with Minnesota back in August of 2023.
In 2025, Hockensen appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and caught 51 passes for 438 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
