Vikings Complete Interview With Bucs Exec. John Spytek For GM Job

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they’ve completed their interview with Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek for their general manager vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Vikings’ GM job:

Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Completed)

(Completed) Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raiche (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles executive Brandon Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Requested)

(Requested) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

Spytek began his player personnel career working as an intern for the Eagles back in 2005. He later had stints with the Lions, Browns and Broncos before eventually being hired by the Buccaneers.

Tampa elevated Spytek director to Vice President of Player Personnel.

We’ll have more on the Vikings’ GM search as the news is available.