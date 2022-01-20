Vikings Complete Interview With Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon For HC Job

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have completed their interview with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon for their head coach job on Thursday.

The Vikings are up to eight candidates in their search for a new head coach.

Head Coach:

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested)

Gannon, 39, got his start in the NFL as a defensive QC coach with the Falcons in 2007. He had a stint as a scout with the Rams from 2009 to 2011 before going back to coaching.

Gannon spent time with the Titans and Vikings before joining the Colts in 2018 as their DB coach. The Eagles brought him in as their defensive coordinator last year.

In 2021, the Eagles’ defense ranked No. 10 in fewest yards allowed, No. 18 in fewest points allowed, No. 9 in fewest yards allowed and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.