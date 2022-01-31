Vikings Conducting Second Interview With Rams DC Raheem Morris This Week

Adam Schefter reports the Minnesota Vikings are bringing in Rams DC Raheem Morris and Rams OC Kevin O’Connell for second interviews this week.

Schefter adds that both candidates had their first interviews before the Vikings hired their new GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The Vikings full list of head coach interviews includes:

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans (Finalist)

(Finalist) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Finalist)

(Finalist) Rams OC Kevin O’Connell (Finalist)

(Finalist) Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants DC Patrick Graham (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Withdrawn)

Morris, 45, began coaching at Hofstra as a graduate assistant back in 1998. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their defensive quality control coach and managed to work his way up to head coach in 2009.

The Buccaneers fired Morris after three seasons. He spent a few years with Washington before the Falcons hired him as their assistant head coach/DBs coach in 2015. After being let go with the rest of the coaching staff in 2020, he was hired by the Rams as their defensive coordinator.

As the Buccaneers head coach, Morris led the team to a record of 17-31 (35.4 percent) over the course of three seasons. In 2020, Morris led the Falcons to a 4-7 record after taking over for Dan Quinn midseason.