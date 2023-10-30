Vikings Confirm Kirk Cousins Tore His Achilles

Ian Rapoport reports the MRI confirmed Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in Week 8.

He’ll have surgery to repair the tendon in the coming weeks and rehab to return for the 2024 season. A typical Achilles rehab timeline is six to eight months.

Minnesota will now have to find a way forward for the rest of this season without Cousins, and given his contract status the future of the two together seems even more murky than it was before.

Cousins, 35, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He’s entering the final year of that deal in 2023 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Cousins appeared in eight games for the Vikings and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.