Vikings Cut CB Jeff Gladney Following Indictment

The Minnesota Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve waived CB Jeff Gladney following his recent third-degree felony indictment.

A 22-year-old woman, who says she was in a relationship with Gladney, told police that they got into an altercation over text messages she had received.

Gladney is accused of hitting the accuser with closed fists, choking her and dragging her by the hair while driving with her outside his vehicle. The woman claims that Gladney was “pulling (her) by her hair trying to hold her still in order to get the Face ID to work.”

She was able to break free and get into a vehicle with unknown passengers. Detectives documented bruising on her head, ears and torso and she reported that she has scratches on her face and neck and abrasions on her knees.

Gladney, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $10,991,030 rookie contract that includes a $5,553,476 signing bonus.

In 2020, Gladney appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 81 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble and three passes defended.