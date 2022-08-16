Vikings Cut Five Players

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have cut five players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to trim rosters to 85.
The #Vikings have made the following roster moves:
Waived
FB Jake Bargas
OLB Andre Mintze
Waived/Injured
DL Tyarise Stevenson
WR Thomas Hennigan
Contract terminated/Vested Vet
CB Tye Smith
The full list includes:
- FB Jake Bargas
- OLB Andre Mintze
- DL Tyarise Stevenson (injured)
- WR Thomas Hennigan (injured)
- CB Tye Smith
Mintze, 23, went undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in 2021 and caught on with the Broncos, initially making their 53-man roster.
He was placed on injured reserve back in October due to a hamstring injury and was not activated until January. The Broncos then opted to waive him in May and he signed with the Vikings soon after.
In 2021, Mintze appeared in six games for the Broncos and recorded four total tackles.
