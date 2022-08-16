Vikings Cut Five Players

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have cut five players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to trim rosters to 85.

The #Vikings have made the following roster moves: Waived

FB Jake Bargas

OLB Andre Mintze Waived/Injured

DL Tyarise Stevenson

WR Thomas Hennigan Contract terminated/Vested Vet

CB Tye Smith — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 16, 2022

Mintze, 23, went undrafted out of Vanderbilt back in 2021 and caught on with the Broncos, initially making their 53-man roster.

He was placed on injured reserve back in October due to a hamstring injury and was not activated until January. The Broncos then opted to waive him in May and he signed with the Vikings soon after.

In 2021, Mintze appeared in six games for the Broncos and recorded four total tackles.