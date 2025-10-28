Vikings Cut S K’Von Wallace

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have released S K’Von Wallace from the practice squad, creating a space on the unit.

Wallace, 28, is a former fourth-round pick by the Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,001,113 rookie contract when he was among Philadelphia’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

The Cardinals claimed Wallace off waivers from the Eagles in August before waiving him a few months later. From there, he was claimed by the Titans and finished out the season in Tennessee.

The Seahawks signed Wallace as an unrestricted free agent last offseason. He then caught on with the Giants in July and competed for a safety spot on the team’s roster before ultimately being let go.

The Vikings signed Wallace to the practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Wallace appeared in nine games for the Seahawks, recording 15 total tackles and a forced fumble.