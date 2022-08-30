Vikings Cutting Former 3rd-Rnd G Wyatt Davis & LB Chazz Surratt

The Minnesota Vikings are continuing to trim down their roster, waiving two notable third-round picks in G Wyatt Davis and LB Chazz Surratt.

Surratt, 25, was a two-year starter for North Carolina at linebacker after converting from a quarterback. He was named first-team All-ACC each of the past two seasons.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $5,015,094 that includes a $1,007,341 signing bonus.

During his college career, Surratt recorded 207 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and eight pass defenses in 24 games at linebacker.

In 2021, Surratt appeared in nine games for the Vikings but didn’t record any statistics.

Davis, 23, was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American in 2019 and 2020. The Vikings drafted Davis with pick No. 86 overall.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Vikings worth $4,884,290 that also includes a signing bonus of $912,211.

During his three-year career at Ohio State, Davis appeared in 36 games, starting 24 of them at right guard.

In 2021, Davis made six appearances for the Vikings at guard.