Vikings Designate G Dalton Risner To Return

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have designated G Dalton Risner to return from injured reserve.

G Dalton Risner has been designated to return to practice. pic.twitter.com/xRhP4HhKkz — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 14, 2024

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Risner wasn’t projected to start like he did last year for the Vikings but his return adds valuable depth for Minnesota up front.

Risner, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State. He finished the final year of a four-year, $7,259,142 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,690,000.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in 2023 when he signed on with the Vikings in September.

In 2023, Risner appeared in 15 games and made 11 starts for the Vikings at left guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 46 overall guard out of 79 qualifying players.