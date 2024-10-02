Vikings Designate TE T.J. Hockenson To Return

Per Andrew Krammer, the Vikings have designated TE T.J. Hockenson to return, opening his 21-day practice window.

Hockenson has been impressing the team with his progress in his rehab from a torn ACL late last season and is still hoping to return by the time the team plays against the Lions in Week 7.

Hockenson, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He was in the fourth year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230 when the Lions traded him to the Vikings, acquiring a second and a third in exchange for also including two fourths.

The Lions had exercised Hockenson’s fifth-year option slated to cost $9.4 million guaranteed for the 2023 season. He then signed a four-year, $68.5 million extension with Minnesota back in August of 2023.

In 2023, Hockenson appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Hockenson as the news is available.