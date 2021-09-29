Vikings Designate WR Dan Chisena & RB Kene Nwangwu To Return

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have designated WR Dan Chisena and RB Kene Nwangwu to return from injured reserve to practice.

Minnesota adds that both players will return to Wednesday’s practice but it’s still unclear if they will play in Week 4.

Dan Chisena and Kene Nwangwu have been designated to return to practice. 📰: https://t.co/PRnsOt8ISG pic.twitter.com/ymTDChotna — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 29, 2021

Chisena, 24, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State back in April of last year.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his two-year college career, Chisena recorded three receptions for 66 yards and no touchdowns.