Vikings Designate WR Jalen Nailor To Return From IR

The Minnesota Vikings announced they designated WR Jalen Nailor to return from injured reserve.
Final #MINvsATL injury report
OUT: Dean Lowry
QUESTIONABLE: Brian Asamoah II, Jalen Nailor* and Chris Reed*
*Returned to Practice/Designated to Return from Injured Reserve – Currently within 21-day practice window pic.twitter.com/mSEndeVoyD
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 3, 2023
This opens Nailor’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.
Nailor, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $870,000 this season.
In 2023, Nailor has appeared in two games but hasn’t recorded any stats.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!