Vikings Designate WR Jalen Nailor To Return From IR

The Minnesota Vikings announced they designated WR Jalen Nailor to return from injured reserve.

Final #MINvsATL injury report OUT: Dean Lowry QUESTIONABLE: Brian Asamoah II, Jalen Nailor* and Chris Reed* *Returned to Practice/Designated to Return from Injured Reserve – Currently within 21-day practice window pic.twitter.com/mSEndeVoyD — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 3, 2023

This opens Nailor’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Nailor, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $870,000 this season.

In 2023, Nailor has appeared in two games but hasn’t recorded any stats.