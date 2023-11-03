Vikings Designate WR Jalen Nailor To Return From IR

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Minnesota Vikings announced they designated WR Jalen Nailor to return from injured reserve.

This opens Nailor’s 21-day window to practice before being activated. 

Nailor, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $870,000 this season. 

In 2023, Nailor has appeared in two games but hasn’t recorded any stats. 

