Vikings EDGE Marcus Davenport Candidate For IR

Vikings EDGE Marcus Davenport could land on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, according to Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport notes that the recovery timeline is typically four to six weeks.

Should the Vikings place Davenport on injured reserve, it would cost him at least the next four games before he could be activated.

Davenport, 26, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million dollar rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million dollar signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season that paid him $9.553 million fully guaranteed. Davenport was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2023, Davenport has appeared in four games for the Vikings and recorded seven tackles and two sacks.

We’ll have more regarding Davenport and the Vikings as the news is available.