Vikings Elevate RB Myles Gaskin & WR Trishton Jackson

The Minnesota Vikings announced they elevated RB Myles Gaskin and WR Trishton Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster.

The #Vikings have elevated RB Myles Gaskin and WR Trishton Jackson to the active roster for tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/iNxZJUknDb — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 15, 2023

Gaskin, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract and became an unrestricted free agent.

The Dolphins re-signed Gaskin to a one-year deal back in March of 2023 but he was among their final roster cuts heading into the season. From there, Gaskin joined the Vikings soon after before the Rams added him to their active. He signed with Minnesota’s practice squad last month.

In 2023, Gaskin has appeared once for the Rams and once for the Vikings, but hasn’t recorded any stats.